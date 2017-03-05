Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

March is National Nutrition month, which actually started as National Nutrition week in 1973. Once the interest and excitement grew, National Nutrition month was introduced in 1980. This is an opportune time to increase the public’s awareness of the importance of good nutrition.

Although a growing number of consumers recognize the importance of good nutrition and health, they are still somewhat uncertain about how to incorporate their knowledge into a healthy lifestyle, according to the American Diabetic Association.

Eating right doesn’t have to be complicated—simply shift to healthier food and beverages.

There are three basic recommendations from the dietary guidelines for Americans to get you started. I am sure most of you have probably heard these before:

• Emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat milk and milk products in your diet.

• Include lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts in your daily diet.

• Make sure your diet is low in saturated fats, trans fats, sodium, and added sugars.

It all boils down to making wise food choices. Making smart food choices help you stay healthy, manage your weight, and be physically active. It’s never too late to start eating healthier, and National Nutrition Month is a good time to remind us all to re-evaluate our diet and make some healthy choices.

Upcoming Events

Friday, March 3:

• 7:30-9:30 a.m. – Friday Breakfast.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cafe lunch.

Monday, March 6:

Spaghetti

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 10:10 a.m. – Movie Morning. Meet at Cambridge Theater to see “The Shack.”

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, March 7:

Baked Chicken

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Stitch & Knit.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

• 5:30-9:30 p.m. – Driver Improvement Program Refresher Course.

Wednesday, March 8:

Sausage Pizza

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:00 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 1 p.m. – Medicare.

Thursday, March 9:

Hot Beef Sandwich

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events:

• Four seats remaining for this 13-day trip for the perfect combination of spectacular Norwegian scenery local delicacies, incredible venues and centrally located upscale hotels. Memories will last a lifetime as we explore the best parts of Oslo, Bergen and the Fjords of Norway. Call Sandie at 763-706-7562 for further information.

• A 10-day motor coach trip, July 13-22, to the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Savor every minute as we “ride the rails” on five separate and very historic trains. Make the beautiful Colorado Rockies a part of your summer fun and adventure. You can pick up a brochure and registration form at SAC’s, or they can mail these documents to you. Call Sandie at 763-706-7562 with any questions. Reservations are due by April 1.

• Monday, March 6: Meet at the Cambridge Theater to see “The Shack.” I heard the book was great.

• Tuesday, March 9: Driver Improvement Refresher Course at 5:30 p.m. Call 1-888-234-1294 to register.

• Wednesday, March 15: Leave SAC’s Center at 10:45 a.m. for the DayTrippers Play in Bloomington.

• March 17 and March 18: Lawrence Welk Show Fundraiser. Check out our webpage and Facebook for more information. Call 763-69-6555 to make a reservation. We only have 80 seats available at both showings. This is going to be a great show.

• Wednesday, March 22: Shopping trip to St. Cloud. Leave Center at 9 a.m. and be back around 3 p.m. Call to make reservations. I need at least 10 people to make the trip.