CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s: Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop

The CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s Survey Team

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article highlights Powerful Tools for Caregivers. Powerful

Tools for Caregivers is a six-week work-shop that meets once a week for six weeks. In the six weekly classes caregivers develop a wealth of self-care tools to:

• Reduce personal stress and balance your life.

• Change negative self-talk.

• Communicate your needs to family members and health or service providers.

• Communicate more effectively in challenging situations.

• Recognize the messages in your emotions.

• Deal with difficult feelings.

• Increase your ability to make tough caregiving decisions.

This workshop has been shown to improve self-care such as increased exercise and relaxation techniques, manage emotions such as guilt, anger and depression. Participants show an increase in confidence in coping with caregiving demands. They become educated about local resources and how to better utilize them.

After taking the class one participant shared this: “After taking this class I am a more confident caregiver. Having tools to resolve problems is a definite advantage in becoming a better caregiver and a happier me.”

A Powerful Tools Workshop is being offered in April. Call now to register for this workshop. To register call Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant at 763-689-8811. Registration is required. Due to the nature of this class, we cannot accept walk-ins.

Please make care arrangements for the person you care for.

The workshop starts April 17 and goes through May 22. The class will meet six consecutive Mondays from 1-:30 p.m. at the Family Pathways Building in Cambridge, 1575 First Avenue East, Cambridge.

For more information about the CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192. For caregiver support and information about local resources contact Jayne Mund at 763-689-8811.

Your input and assistance is valuable. Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.

• Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Mill Ridge Terrace, 235 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at [email protected] or 763-691-6172

• Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, www.alz.org/mnnd, 800-272-3900, 24-hour helpline.