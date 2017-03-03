Refuge Network to hold program to raise awareness about domestic violence

The Refuge Network, a program of Family Pathways, will host a program to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence within our community.

The program will be held at noon on March 7 in the Boardroom of the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge.

This event will also be a call to action to end domestic and sexual violence in Isanti, Chisago, and Kanabec counties, as well as throughout the state of Minnesota. During the event, the names of the 21 victims of domestic violence homicide in Minnesota in 2016 will be read.

This is a public event and community members and leaders are invited to participate in the program, which will focus on the issues faced by victim-survivors of domestic and sexual assault.

Those in attendance will be asked to send a message via email, Twitter, or postcard to their legislators about policy-law changes that will help victim-survivors of domestic and sexual assault, as well as other actions that support local efforts to end domestic and sexual assault.