Martin “Marty” B. Kyro

Martin “Marty” Bernard Kyro, 81, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at his home following a courageous battle with lymphoma/AML.

He was born August 13, 1935 at the family farm near Finlayson, Minnesota to John and Marie (Hellman) Kyro. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Finlayson. Marty graduated with Finlayson’s class of 1953. Following high school, Marty enlisted in the Navy Air Force Reserves, where he received an honorable discharge. From 1955-1957, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed primarily in Japan. Marty married Patricia (Patti) Duffield on November 22, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in Browns Valley, Minnesota. They were blessed with two daughters, Kathi Patrice and Kelly Ann. He considered being their father his greatest life achievement.

When the girls were growing up, the family built a little cabin together by Upper Little Pine Lake near Finlayson. Many memories were made there. He loved any activity that he could do outdoors and especially looked forward to deer hunting each year. Marty spent 40 plus years in the insurance business, forming many special bonds with his customers. In retirement, he and Patti had enjoyed adventures traveling with the RV. When home, he loved being with his tenor section of Prime Time Singers.

Marty is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie Kyro; brother Cliff and sister Ann Marie.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters Kelly (Dan) Hall of Ham Lake, Kathi Kyro (Jim Miller) of Pasorobles, CA; grandchildren Jillian and Riley Hall; brother Richard (Joan) Kyro of Mesa, AZ, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Urn placement will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with Honors. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

