Isanti County Sports Recap

Braham Girls Basketball

The Braham girls basketball team’s regular season has come to an end as the team has their sights set on the 6AA Section Playoffs. The girls finished the regular season at 13-12, while going 10-5 in Great River Conference play.

The girl’s first 6AA game will be on the road against St. Cloud Cathedral on March 2, at 7 p.m.The winner of this game will move on to the quarterfinal game on March 4, at St. John’s University. If they advance, the Bombers will take on the winner of Pierz versus Pine City.

Braham Boys Basketball

The Braham boys basketball team is down to their two remaining games of the regular season. Coming off a loss to Breck on Feb. 24, the boys will host Barnum on Feb. 28 in their final home game of the season. Results from this game will be posted in a future edition of the Isanti County News.

The Bombers currently sit at 15-8 overall, and 12-3 in Great River Conference play. While they have no remaining Great River games, the Bombers will officially finish second in the conference.

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team is ready for a clean slate as the Section 7AAAA playoffs have arrived.

After finishing the regular season at 5-21, the Bluejackets will take the playoffs one game at a time as they attempt their own Cinderella story. Their first game will be on March 2, on the road against Forest Lake at 7 p.m.