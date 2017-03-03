Briefs from C-I School Board meeting

A mural created by Isanti Primary School students involved in enrichment activities in art.

Below is a summary of actions and occurrences from the Feb. 23 regular meeting of the Cambridge-Isanti School Board.

• Staff members from Isanti Primary School showcased their enrichment programs in art, music, physical education and media. Students from kindergarten through second grade are enrolled in the enrichment options based on their NWEA reading and math test scores. Videos were shown of students participating in activities including a bell choir, naming notes on a music staff, health and wellness questions and making prints with chalk.

• Superintendent Ray Queener gave an update to the board on the district’s strategic plan progress. Out of the 59 action plans included in the 2014 plan, 19 have been completed in the past 2 1/2 years, around 32 percent of the total. There were nine strategies established in the strategic plan, and strategy 8, which mandated implementation of a process to ensure innovative learning environments and experiences, has been fully completed. Twelve action plans are in progress or being developed, and one, involving annual diversity, equity and cultural sensitivity training for school staff, has been included as a future project for the district’s human resources department. Only one action plan has been removed, a plan to create social events for school staff members outside the typical workday.

• The board approved the Isanti Middle School and Cambridge Middle School student trip to Washington, D.C., from March 30 to April 1, an annual trip for the past 23 years. Seventy eighth-grade students and 10 adult chaperones are currently scheduled for the trip.