Three C-I wrestlers head to State Tournament

The Cambridge-Isanti wrestlers will be sending three men to the Individual State Tournament on March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center. Will Flemister gains full control of his match during the individual section 7AAA tournament held Feb. 24. Photo by Mike Bleninger

The wrestlers participated in the Section 7AAA individual tournament on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at Blaine High School.

The team sent 14 wrestlers total, with hopes of filling out the remaining slots for the state tournament. The top two wrestlers from each weight-class advanced to the State Tournament.

The Bluejackets saw quite a few of their wrestlers finish just outside of the top two.

Jordan Driscoll (113), and Jimmy Brown (145) finished third, while Tate Torgerson (132), Jared Doty (138), Travis Drews (170), all took fourth.

The three Bluejackets who will be moving on to the State Tournament are Casey Schlickenmeyer (126), Martin Puttbrese (152), and Will Flemister (220). All three finished second in their weight class.

The wrestlers will be competing in Class AAA, and will participate in the first round on March 3 at 1 p.m.