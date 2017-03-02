On the Go upcoming events

Sign Up for Local Softball Leagues

Spring is right around the corner. If you are interested in joining any of the local softball leagues, visit the website at cisoftball.com for contact information. They have a first-class facility at Sandquist Park. Come enjoy the fun.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Mondays: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1450 237th Ave. NE, East Bethel. Visitors always welcome and a free open house will be held March 6. First meeting is free. For more information call Area Captain Leslie Knudson at 763-381-1572, or visit www.tops.org.

Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries

Friday, March 3: Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries will be held every Friday beginning March 3 through April 7 from 4:30-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti. All you can eat fish, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert, coffee and milk will be served. Cost is $10 for adults; $5.50 for ages 6-12; and 5 and under are free. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238.

Venue Change for Flute and Piano Recital

Friday, March 3: Cambridge Center for the Arts presents a recital of flute and piano music at 7:30 p.m. The location for this concert, originally scheduled for the Cambridge Community College, has been changed to Cambridge Lutheran Church. Two professional performers, Donna Hryniewicki, flute, and Ivan Konev, piano, will perform a great concert of classical music. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Peace Walk

Saturday, March 4: The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. All are welcome . They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month, so they will also meet March 18.

Gather for a Showing of ‘The Shack’

Monday, March 6: Seniors, meet at the Cambridge Theater at 10:10 a.m. for a showing of “The Shack.” Hope to see you at the movie. SAC’s Enrichment Center is sponsoring the event. $5 per ticket.

In His Steps Ballet Fundraiser at Culver’s

Monday, March 6: In His Steps Ballet & Performing Arts Co. is hosting a “Culver’s Fundraising Night” at Culver’s in Cambridge from 4-8 p.m. Come and support the organization as they raise funds to help replenish their Studio Scholarship Fund. They use their scholarship fund to help families that might not otherwise be able to participate, may be able to pay some tuition but not all, class attire and-or shoes, to help pay for camps, classes or summer intensive programs that their students will be attending.

Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series

Monday, March 6: The Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series of Deliverance will meet from 7-8 p.m. every Monday at The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. A.C.T.S. is a self-help holistic educational approach to fighting addictions. All are welcome. For more information contact Eric Dewey at 763-744-7609.

Edward Jones Coffee Club

Tuesday, March 7: The public is invited to the Edward Jones Coffee Club at 10 a.m. at the Cambridge Senior Enrichment Center, 140 N. Buchanan, City Center Mall. Discussing current events, the economy and investing in a relaxed, informal setting. Coffee and goodies provided. Bring a friend and RSVP by calling 763-689-8552.

Driver Improvement Refresher Course

Tuesday, March 7: Driver Improvement Refresher Course at 5:30 p.m. at SAC’s Enrichment Center in the City Center Mall in Cambridge. Call 1-888-234-1294 to register.

New to Medicare Class

Wednesday, March 8: New to Medicare Class offered at SAC’s Enrichment Center in Cambridge. Call 1-888-333-2433 to register.

Senior Social Hour in Braham

Wednesday, March 8: Natalie Brandt from Allina Health, together with hospice volunteer coordinator Lynette, are looking forward to presenting Hospice 101 information to the Senior Social Hour. It will be held in the Library room at the Braham Event Center at 2 p.m. Bring any questions you have about hospice and how it works for each individual. Anyone interested in this topic is welcome to attend.

Fundraiser for Braham Food Shelf

Thursday, March 9: March is Food Share month. As a fundraiser for the Braham Area Food Shelf, an Empty Bowls Fundraising event is planned from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. Students at the high school have made ceramic bowls which you may chose from for a donation to the food shelf. Hot soup and bread for dipping will be served in another bowl. Musical entertainment will be presented by students during this event. Come support the food shelf and enjoy the soup and entertainment.

‘Shop for a Cause’ to benefit In His Steps Ballet

Friday, March 10: In His Steps Ballet and Performing Arts Co. is hosting a “Lularoe – Shop For a Cause” pop-up event at In his Steps Ballet Studio in Cambridge from 7-9:30 p.m. Lularoe and host, Jennifer Niessen, will be matching donations to the In His Steps Ballet Scholarship Fund that is earmarked for Bronte Tillges’ Classical Ballet Summer Intensive this July at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City. The studio is located in City Center Mall, just down the hall from Gamers Den, at 140 Buchanan St. N. Bronte is a pointe student with In His Steps Ballet and Performing Arts Co. This is quite an exciting opportunity for Bronte and the studio. Not only will she be learning exciting things, but she will be able to share all she learned with the other students. Her dream is to become a professional ballerina.

Pruning Basics at Green Barn Garden Center

Saturday, March 11: Green Barn Garden Center presents, “Pruning Basics,” from 10-11:15 a.m. Late winter is a great time to prune many varieties of trees and shrubs. Learn how, when, and why to prune various trees, shrubs, evergreens and fruits during this free class. Call or email to reserve a seat. Space is limited. 763-444-5725 or email [email protected]

14th annual Burst into Spring

Saturday, March 11: The Burst into Spring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve and Community Center, 505 Spirit River Drive S., Cambridge. Keynote speaker is Joel Karstens, “Straw Bale Gardening.” There will also be other great speakers, excellent vendors and silent auction. Registration is $26 with lunch or $20 without lunch. For more information contact Joan Watson, 763-689-8254, or [email protected] For more information: www.isanticountymastergardeners.com. Mail-In Registration:

C/O Master Gardeners, 555-18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008.