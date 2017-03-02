New Allina Health Isanti Clinic opened March 1

Article provided by Allina Health

Allina Health’s newest clinic will opened March 1 in Isanti.

From its inception, this clinic has been unique. Working with the city of Isanti and its residents, it was created to provide a full spectrum of care close to home.

The care team will take a collaborative, holistic, family-focused approach to care. Unlike other clinics that may focus on symptoms, illnesses and injuries, the Allina Health Isanti Clinic will focus on the whole person — mind, body, spirit and community.

“We want to help make it possible for every resident of Isanti County and the surrounding communities to receive comprehensive health care in a comfortable, convenient setting, close to home at Isanti Clinic and Cambridge Medical Center,” said Gary Shaw, president of Cambridge Medical Center, part of Allina Health.

“Our growing community will benefit from the wide range of medical expertise provided at this clinic,” said Jon Ward, regional clinic director.

The clinic will provide family practice, pregnancy care, specialty care and mental health appointments. Courage Kenny Sports and Physical Therapy will offer physical therapy at the new clinic. Integrative medicine consults with a doctor or nurse clinician, acupuncture and holistic nutrition consults will be available from the Penny George™ Institute for Health and Healing. .

The Isanti Clinic will replace the North Branch clinic, which will close March 8. Patients are encouraged to call 763-689-8700 to schedule an appointment, and join them in May for a grand opening celebration.

