She was a beautiful recipe of so many things…

Angela Joy Olson, age 30, of Sandstone, Minnesota, died unexpected on July 13, 2016 in Gladwin, Michigan.Born March 10, 1986 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ronald Earl Olson (Trecia) of Louisville, Kentucky and Kathy Johnson (Olson) of Sandstone.Survived by her two children, Ariel Joy Olson and Christopher Ted Dudeck; sisters, Crystal K. Olson of Sandstone and Robin L. Olson of Finlayson; half siblings, Misty Meier of St. Paul and Michael J. Olson of Orono.She attended St. Francis High School and received an Associate Degree from Le Cordon Bleu of Culinary Art. Angela was known for her love of fishing, gardening and cooking.