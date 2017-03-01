Townships – OXFORD TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF MEETING WITH ISANTI COUNTY SOIL AND WATER DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given to Oxford Township residents that Oxford township supervisors will be meeting with Tiffany Determann from the Isanti County Soil and Water District to discuss monitoring options for lakes within Oxford township. This meeting will be held on Wednesday March 8th, 2017 at 1 pm. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Oxford town hall. Notice also posted on Oxford townships website:
http://www.oxfordtownship.us/
Linnea Lentz
Oxford Clerk
763-444-8550
Published in the
Isanti County News
March 1, 2017
657834