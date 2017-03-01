Townships – BRADFORD TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Bradford Township, County of Isanti, and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until March 21. 2017.

The election poll hours will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at which time the voters will elect:

Supervisor: one three year term

Treasurer: one two year term The Board of Canvass will convene at 8:05 p.m.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the Bradford Town Hall. 4175- 305th Lane, Cambridge, MN.

Thomas L. Anderson

Bradford Town Clerk

(763) 444-5971

