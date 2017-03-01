Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF LOST WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ISANTI

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 30-PR-17-19

In Re: Estate of

Sophie Connie Schwartz,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2017 at 9:00a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Isanti County Courthouse, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the decedents Will dated July 9, 2001, and for the appointment of Sherie Collier, whose address is 7081 – 147th Lane NW, Ramsey, Minnesota 55303, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 23, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ James Dehn,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Tracy Gullerud,

Court Administrator

By: Beverly Harren

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Charles Kallemeyn (MN# 189054)

Kallemeyn & Kallemeyn, PLLC

3200 Main Street NW, Suite 370

Coon Rapids Minnesota 55448

Telephone: (763) 427-5131

[email protected]

Published in the

Isanti County News

March 1, 8, 2017

657678