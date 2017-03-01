Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104614

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 22, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $250,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Bryan Johnson, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100053030010179100

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

AEGIS Wholesale Corporation

SERVICER: Seterus, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed September 29, 2006, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number 370848

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Federal National Mortgage Association

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Fourteen (14), Township Thirty-seven (37), Range Twenty-three (23), described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, or the center of Section 14, Township 37, Range 23; then South along the quarter line a distance of 488 feet; then East at a right angle a distance of 622 feet; then North at a right angle a distance of 488 feet to the North line of said NW 1/4 of SE 1/4; then West along the North line of said NW 1/4 of SE 1/4, a distance of 622 feet

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

40049 Vickers St NE,

Stanchfield, MN 55080

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11.014.0102

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$229,200.08

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 30, 2016, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Isanti County Sheriffs Office 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on May 30, 2017, or the next business day if May 30, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: October 6, 2016

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for November 30, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to December 21, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by June 21, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: December 6, 2016.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for December 21, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to February 21, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by August 21, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: December 15, 2016.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for February 21, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to March 23, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by September 23, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: February 21, 2017.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

