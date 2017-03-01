Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 669

ORDINANCE APPOINTING CITY ADMINISTRATOR AS INTERIM CITY TREASURER

WHEREAS, State Statute provides that all cities shall have a City Treasurer; and

WHEREAS, the Finance Director resigned as an employee of the City of Isanti, with her last day of employment on February 21, 2017; and,

WHEREAS, the Finance Director for the City also serves as the City Treasurer; and,

WHEREAS, there is a need to appoint an interim City Treasurer until such time as a candidate has been approved to fill the Finance Director position and is appointed by Ordinance to the position of City Treasurer.

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Isanti, Isanti County, State of Minnesota, hereby ordains as follows:

Section 1. The City Council appoints City Administrator Donald Lorsung as the interim City Treasurer effective immediately.

This Ordinance was duly adopted and passed by the Isanti City Council this 21st day of February, 2017.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

Attest: Lindsey Giese

Human Resources/City Clerk

Reading Date: 2-21-2017

Published in the

Isanti County News

March 1, 2017

657130