Register now for ‘Burst Into Spring’ event

The Armed Forces Center in Cambridge will be filled with thoughts of gardening and spring, as the Isanti County Master Gardeners present the 14th annual “Burst Into Spring” on March 11 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This annual event will provide attendees educational classes conducted by several University of Minnesota Educators along with Isanti County and Chisago County Master Gardener’s and will provide valuable information for your gardening ventures.

Registered attendees will enjoy morning coffee and donuts during the keynote speaker, Joel Karsten, who with a BS in Horticulture from the University of Minnesota, will present Straw Bale Gardening which will be followed by admittance to educational classes, lunch, door prizes and afternoon cake.

With several classroom sessions to choose from, this annual horticultural event will feature speakers on Selecting the Perfect Plants for Your Small Flower Gardens; Starting Seedlings; Growing Succulents in Minnesota both Indoors and Out; Basic Botany for Gardeners; Root Vegetables – From Garden to Table; two sessions on Strawberries & Raspberries and Strawberries & Blueberries; Bountiful Harvest-Now What? and Gary Skarsten with The Buzz about Roses.

There will also be a silent auction, door prizes and vendors with garden oriented and various items for sale. “Burst” vendors and silent auction will be open to the public beginning at 10:30 a.m. and going until 3:30 p.m. for those shopping for unique garden items.

Registration for this full day event is $26. Registration without lunch is $20 and due by March 8. Pre-registration is encouraged as class sizes are limited and count for food. Registration forms and more information can be found at www.isanticountymastergardeners.com or call the Master Gardeners at 763-689-1810.