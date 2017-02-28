Crews to clear trees along area roads

Motorists traveling on area highways in central Minnesota may encounter periodic lane closures and flaggers as tree clearing work is scheduled through March.

Work will occur on weekdays, on good weather days, at these locations:

• Highway 95 Princeton from the roundabout at Rum River Drive going east one mile in Mille Lacs County. Routine removal of trees from the roadside clear zone.

• Highway 65 Braham from Highway 107 north one mile to 411th Avenue NE in Isanti County. Routine removal of trees from the roadside clear zone.

• Highway 107 Braham from Highway 65 north one mile to Isanti County Road 4. Routine removal of trees from the roadside clear zone.

Disruption to traffic is expected to be minimal as the work will take place off the highway; however, there will be occasions when equipment parked along the highway may require a lane closure or flagging operation.

The tree removal work is necessary over winter to ensure that it does not disrupt the Northern Long Eared Bat, which is classified as an endangered species, and is in hibernation now away from the trees. All work to be completed by the end of March.

For updated statewide road conditions, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.