‘Congress Comes to You’ area meetings

U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan has announced the locations of several “Congress Comes to You” meetings his staff will operate in March.

Local meetings will be held:

• Thursday, March 9, at the Isanti Community Center, Senior Dining, 208.5 First Ave. NW, 11-12:30 p.m.

• Thursday, March 9, Isanti City Hall, 110 First Ave. NW, 1-2 p.m.

• Thursday, March 9, at Cambridge City Hall, 300 Third Ave. NE, 3 - 4 p.m.

“Hearing directly from residents makes me a better advocate in Washington for the great people of Minnesota’s Eighth District,” Nolan said. “Congress Comes to You meetings are an opportunity to meet with members of my staff and discuss matters of interest and importance to you.”