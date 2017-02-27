Women’s Connection welcomes guest speaker

The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection (in association with Stonecroft Ministries Inc.) will hold their monthly luncheon on Monday, March 13.

This month’s guest speaker presents, “No Matter What,” by Mary Roelots of Princeton.

Special feature will be Donna Prueher speaking on “Cherished Memories-Gardens and Tea.” Wear Victorian hats, gloves or other attire if you desire. Music will be by Romona Smith.

The group meets at the Spirit River Community Center in Isanti (1320 County Road 5 NE) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome from the surrounding areas to attend.

RSVP appreciated by March 9 to Linda Jackson at 763-552-0801.