Learn more about family law at free program

The Refuge Network, a program of Family Pathways, is sponsoring a free, open to the public, Family Law Clinic at 6 p.m. March 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch (38460 Lincoln Trail).

Attendees may learn the basics on dissolution, custody, and child support from the presentation, you can receive helpful materials. Also, there may be an opportunity that evening, after the presentation for two individuals to meet with an attorney for an individual one on one consultation. Consultations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For further information visit www.therefugenetwork.org or call 651-257-2890.