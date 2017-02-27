Jean M. Odman, 99, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at her home at Mill Ridge Terrace.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Karmel Covenant Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

Full obituary in next edition. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.

Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.