Jean M. Odman

Margaret Jean Odman went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 26, 2017. She passed away peacefully at home with family by her side at the age of 99.

Jean was born on October 8, 1917 in Davenport, Iowa to Rev. Walter and Lila Mead. As her father was a tent-meeting evangelist for the Baptist church, her school-age years found her living in Waterloo and Des Moines, Iowa; Oakland, California; Wichita, Kanas; Columbus, Ohio; back to Des Moines and Sydney, Iowa; Silom Springs and Sulfur Springs, Arkansas; Waitsburg Washington; Milton-Freewater and Pendleton, Oregon; Sunnyside and finally Yakima, Washington. After her father’s untimely death in 1933, Jean graduated from Yakima High School in 1933 and settled with her mother in Selah, Washington. She attended Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland, Oregon and graduated in 1940. She then returned to Selah and attended the Torell Business College in Yakima. Jean worked as a switchboard operator; elevator operator and receptionist for Yakima Hardware; then as a bookkeeper for the Yakima Fruit Growers Association.

On January 6, 1944, Jean married Glen Odman, of Selah, at Dallas Theological Seminary in Texas, returning with him to Alexandria, Louisiana where he was stationed in the army (WWII). While there, she worked as an army secretary. After Glen’s deployment to Europe, she moved to Seattle, Washington where she again lived with her mother until Glen returned from the war. She then introduced him to his one-year-old son. Jean and Glen returned to make Selah, Washington their home, raising their four children. In 1958 the family moved to Des Moines, Washington where Jean worked as a bookkeeper in the Des Moines Medical office from 1962 until 1973. After Glen’s retirement, they continued to enjoy many years of active church and community involvement, traveling, and keeping up with grandchildren. In 1998, Jean and Glen moved to Cambridge, Minnesota where they made Mill Ridge Terrace their home.

Jean was an active member of Seattle First Covenant Church, then of First Baptist Church, Cambridge. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She made and kept friends wherever she lived, and always showed concern and care for others as she sought to reach them for Christ. She was a hostess, encourager, prayer warrior, mentor and friend. She was deeply loved by so many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glen, brother Robert L. Mead, sister-in-law Dorothy Mead, and twin grandsons.

She is survived by sons Dennis (Sharon) Odman of West Lyn, OR, Ronald (Janice) Odman of Tacoma, WA; daughters Julia (Lee) Olson of Princeton, MN, Pam (Doug) McFarland of Cambridge, MN; grandchildren Kjersten, Matt, Hannah, Austin, Reena, Jen, Erika, Tim, Ryan, Laura and Erin; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Allina Hospice for their care, especially Sandy, Traci, and Liz Larson for her selfless support and friendship to Jean over the years.

Services held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Karmel Covenant Church. Visitation one hour prior to services. Interment at the church cemetery.

