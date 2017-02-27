Donald C. Larson, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West.

Donald Calvin Larson was born in Virden, Manitoba, Canada on January 25, 1933 to Clarence J. and Thilda (Jorve) Larson. He was a middle child, with two older sisters, Ruth and Gladys, an older brother, Lawrence, and a younger brother, Wesley. Clarence was a pastor, and they lived in Canada until Don was three when they moved to Cavalier, North Dakota where his father pastored a church. During his years growing up, they also lived in Powers Lake and Minot, North Dakota and Eureka, California where he finished high school. Don was a gifted athlete and played basketball during high school, winning a championship his senior year which became an important story in family lore.

Don went to college at North Central Bible College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology. During his college years, Don was a part of a quartet, the Mission-Aires, that traveled all over the country performing at churches and revival meetings. During his final years of college, he met his beautiful wife Monie who was working for the Billy Graham Association. They were married on March 29, 1956.

At first, Don was planning to become a pastor like his father and his brothers, many of whom served on the mission field. However, God had other plans and after receiving an invitation from his first church, Don heeded God’s call to the secular business world. He worked in sales for Farnham’s Office and Furniture Company in Minneapolis.

In 1969, Don and his family moved to Cambridge, MN where he operated the insurance office out of the Cambridge State Bank, also working in real estate and appraisals. After a massive heart attack in 1982, Don recovered and returned to work. In 1985, Don accepted a position as Director of Development at Grandview Foundation, Grandview Christian Home. During his time at Grandview, he helped develop and implement a long range plan to raise funds for present and future programs and buildings. Following his time at Grandview, Don spent his remaining working years as an Estate Facilitator for seniors. He was appointed as Executor/Guardian by a number of sitting judges in the 5 county area around Cambridge in Minnesota. Don’s servant heart and love for seniors qualified him uniquely for this work. His family remembers many phone calls and late nights meeting the needs of the people he served.

Don was an active member of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and served as a Commissioner for the Isanti County/MN Attorney General’s office. In 1982, Don received the Dan Anderson award for outstanding community service. He was a well-known leader in the Cambridge community and also an active member of First Baptist Church where he served in a number of capacities including choir, soloist, youth leader and Finance Director. He also provided special music for many weddings, funerals, and other events.

Don was an avid sports player and fan. His favorites were basketball, tennis, and golf, yet he excelled at just about anything he tried. His grandchildren benefited greatly from his skill, both in 1 on 1 play and as spectator/informal coach at their sporting events. In fact, he won the annual Memorial Day family golf tournament for many years until his grandson grew up enough to beat him! Kindness and humor characterized his relationships, however, most importantly he leaves a legacy of Christ likeness in his every day attitude of service, grace, generosity and faith.

Don will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Monie; his children, Kim (Rob) Meyer and Kelly (Roger) Vavra; his grandchildren Dan (Veronica) Meyer, Laura (Ryan) McLuen, Chris (Justie) Vavra, Annie Vavra, David (Katelyn) Vavra, Greg (Emily) Meyer, and Erik (Marlley) Vavra; his great grandchildren Declan, Colette, and Guy Meyer, Ella and Kaylee McLuen, Eden, Ezra, and baby boy Vavra, Brynnley Vavra, and Baby V., brothers Lawrence and Wesley (Pat) Larson. His legacy lives on in those he loved and who loved him!

Don was preceded in death by his parents Clarence J. and Thilda, his sisters Gladys and Ruth, and his grandson Stephen.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.