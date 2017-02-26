The Lawrence Welk shows returns in March

Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Remember all the fun we had at the last Lawrence Welk Show? Well, it was so “wunnerful,” that we have decided to do an ACT III: The Lawrence Welk Show in March.

That’s right–SAC’s Enrichment Center will be putting on another show in the City Center Mall on March 17 and March 18 with a St. Patrick’s Day flair.

A dinner theater will take place on Friday, March 17 with dinner at 6 p.m. and show time at 6:45 p.m. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. On the next day, March 18, a matinee theater will begin with lunch at noon and show time at 12:45 p.m. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. The cost for each is $20 per person. There is limited seating for 80 people and advance tickets only.

The show will be hosted by Cambridge’s one and only Bruce Danielson as Lawrence Welk. The Champagne Lady will be once again portrayed by Dolly Fairchild, who will be serenaded by Mr. Welk. Entertainment is still being finalized, but promises to be a “wunnerful, wunnerful” time, including a superb rendition of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”

Our dinner will begin with a scrumptious reuben dip and rye bread appetizer. Dinner will follow, consisting of chicken kiev on a bed of rice pilaf, vegetable medley, homemade bread, and dessert. Beverages will include green punch and coffee.

We hope you can join us for this fun event. To reserve your tickets, call 763-689-6555. Proceeds from this event will go toward the purchase and installment of storage cabinets in SAC’s Activity Room.

Weekly Activities

Friday, Feb. 24:

• 7:30-9:30 a.m. – Friday Breakfast.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cafe lunch.

Monday, Feb. 27:

Hamburger Gravy over Potatoes.

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 28:

Pork Chops.

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Come and get your blood pressure read.

• Noon – Legal Aid. Call 1-888-360-2889 to make an appointment.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, March 1:

Boiled Ham Dinner.

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 1 p.m. – Genealogy.

Thursday, March 2:

Beef Stroganoff.

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events

• Our Norway trip (Aug. 17-29) is reaching capacity with two seats remaining. This 13-day trip is the perfect combination of spectacular Norwegian scenery local delicacies, incredible venues and centrally located upscale hotels. Memories will last a lifetime as we explore the best parts of Oslo, Bergen and the Fjords of Norway. If you are interested in a brochure with daily itinerary, a registration form or a general informational letter, call the center at 763-689-6555 and ask for Jeannie. If you have questions regarding the trip itself, call Sandie at 763-706-7562.

• Also offered is a 10-day motor coach trip, July 13-22, to the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Savor every minute as we “ride the rails” on five separate and very historic trains. Highlights include Garden of the Gods, Pike’s Peak and a wonderful tour of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Also included is the Royal Gorge, Monument Valley, Durango, the Silver Dollar Highway and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Our train rides are all day trips with the majority of the time being motor coach travel. You can pick up a brochure and registration form at SAC’s, or they can mail these documents to you. Call Sandie at 763-706-7562 with any questions. Reservations due by April 1.

• Wednesday, March 15: Leave SAC’s Center at 10:45 a.m. for the DayTrippers Play in Bloomington.

• March 17 and March 18: Lawrence Welk Show fundraiser. Put this on your calendar. Check out our webpage and Facebook for more information.

• Wednesday, March 22: Shopping trip to St. Cloud. Leave Center at 9 a.m. and be back around 3 p.m. Call to make reservations. I need at least 10 people to make the trip.