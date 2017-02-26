Cambridge resident earns Eagle Scout rank

< > Here is a finished view of the landscaping along the edge of the New Pathways building.

A local Cambridge Boy Scout has earned Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. Zach Beaupre of Troop 417 was awarded the rank of Eagle on Feb. 9.

Beaupre has been involved in Scouting for over 10 years, dating back to when he was in kindergarten as a Tiger Cub. He and his friends have been pushing each other to reach the rank of Eagle, and with their help, he finally reached that goal.

“My friends are what made me stick with Scouting. I wanted to be there for them,” he said. “Each year of Scouting helped me get closer to becoming an Eagle Scout, until I was so close. That, too, gave me encouragement, turning my goal into reality.”

His favorite memories from Scouting was a trip his troop took last summer to Isle Royale National Park, where he was able to stand about 20 feet from a wild moose.

Before becoming an Eagle Scout, Beaupre had to come up with a service project that would benefit his community. He was tasked with organizing the project, raising funds and finding volunteers to help him.

For his project, Beaupre chose to help with the landscaping at New Pathways in Cambridge.

He and his team landscaped the flowerbeds and installed edging around the trees. His project was funded strictly through donations from local business and organizations.

Beaupre is thankful for the organizations who helped him along the way, including Northland Landscaping and Nursery, Mickman Brothers, The Knights of Columbus and Mills Fleet Farm.