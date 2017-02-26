A Place For You is a special place

Dear Editor:

As I sit in my favorite chair watching the evening news, I begin thinking about how fortunate I am. I have a nice home, great family and a job I enjoy. I have the amazing opportunity to care for others. I help make a difference in the lives of others. With amazing staff that care deeply for those we serve, together we do what we can to make the people at A Place For You feel comfortable, important and respected. Some of these people have not felt these feelings in years.

One resident came to me today, so proud because he has been clean and not using any drugs for the first time in a long time. He was excited and wants to continue his sobriety when he leaves the shelter. Another resident was worried about how to get to her doctor’s appointment; she was amazed when she learned we were going to make sure she got to her appointment because she is a priority.

A Place For You serves many single adults with a variety of stories. Some have disabilities; some have family issues, and some little hope left. When they come to A Place For You they find we are not like other shelters. Although they have lots of rules to follow and they have to work on their individualized case plan; they also have a place where they get so much more than a bed and a meal. Each resident meets with a volunteer to work on budgeting. The case manager works with them to develops a case plan and makes referrals to physical heath, mental health and chemical health services if needed. They get help finding housing and employment. Most our residents are working within a week or two of entering the shelter.

A Place For You works hard to make a difference and I am proud to be a member of the team. A Place For You is an essential safety net for the communities we serve.

Please remember us when you are sitting in your favorite chair and enjoying your favorite television show. Say a prayer, show support and care for others.

A Place for You serves Pine, Kanabec, Chisago, Isanti, Mille Lacs and Carlton counties.

Linda Cassman, Executive Director

A Place For You, Pine City