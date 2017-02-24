Two men face drug charges following tip from concerned citizen

Two men are facing drug charges following a tip from a concerned citizen and a search of the apartment where they were staying.

Michael Allen Oney, 24, of Isanti, and Daniel Robert Grunwald, 29, of Moose Lake, were charged before Judge James Dehn on Feb. 14 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge.

Oney was charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles. His bail was set at $10,000 without conditions or $2,500 with conditions and next court appearance for March 2.

Grunwald was charged with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. Bail was set at $6,000 without conditions or he was released on his own recognizance with conditions. His next court appearance is set for March 16.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Feb. 11, Cambridge Police Officer Kevin Gunter was dispatched to the Isanti County Government Center to meet with a reporting party in regard to Oney. The reporting party indicated Oney “shot up” and was “high” on heroin at a location where the reporting party was also present. Oney was kicked out of the location and driven to another location. The reporting party said he wants Oney to get help and would like law enforcement to make contact with him.

Cambridge Police officer Kevin Gross and Gunter went to an apartment building where Oney was believed to be. Gunter made contact with the woman renting the apartment. She gave the officers permission to enter and said Oney and Grunwald were in her spare bedroom.

When officers opened the bedroom door, they observed Oney standing on the left and Grunwald standing on the right.

Gunter observed Oney holding a spoon that he immediately attempted to hide under a blanket on the floor. Gunter also observed a hypodermic needle without a cap on the floor next to Oney’s foot. Between Oney and Grunwald was a small table that contained several items that Gunter knew to be commonly used to liquefy illegal narcotics before injecting them. On the right side of the room, on a dresser next to Grunwald, was another spoon with a rock-like substance, brown in color. Grunwald tried placing clothing over the spoon on the dresser.

Gunter asked Oney if it was heroin on the spoons, and he said “yes.” Grunwald told Gross he was detoxing from heroin, and both Oney and Grunwald were checked by Allina Health staff.

The woman renting the apartment said Oney and Grunwald do not live there, and they were only visiting.

Officers determined both Grunwald and Oney used hypodermic needles, and the brown rock-like substance found on the three spoons all tested positive at the Cambridge Police Department as “Fentanyl,” which is a synthetic heroin.