Robyn (Simon) Pittman

Robyn Elizabeth (Simon) Pittman, age 54, of Pennsylvania and formerly of Cambridge, MN, passed away February 21, 2017. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Edward & Josephine Simon and Daniel & Lucille Oster; in-laws, Wesley & Mary Pittman: brother-in-law, Greg Pittman; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Simon. She is survived by her husband, Andrew; daughter, Alexis and step-daughter, Amanda; step-granddaughter, Athena; parents, Victor and Virginia Simon; brothers, Jeffrey, Phillip, Dwight and Kelly; sisters-in-law & brother-in-law, Tony Pryor (Harold), Dwayne Pittman, Caroline Hope (Ben), Yvonne Wallace (Reginal); many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Robin was employed by Cinemark. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday, March 4th with time for visiting one hour prior at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. Interment Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeFuneral.com.

