On the Go upcoming events

Elof Wedin Exhibit, Life Drawing Work and more

Through March 7: Open Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays and Saturdays 1-4 p.m. On display, several pieces from Cambridge Center for the Arts extensive Elof Wedin collection. This exhibit features a study of abstracts in bright blue colors and a separate series features calming oranges and greens. Also on display are works from their Life Drawing sessions featuring many local artists. Come over and learn about their paint parties, writers group, arts salon, membership, theater and plays, music concerts, and children’s chorus. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320, cambridgecenterforthearts.org.

Life Drawing

Friday, Feb. 24: Open to everyone from 9 a.m. to noon. No advance registration needed. Members: $10, Non-Members $12; Student Rate, $5. Cambridge Center for the Arts hosts “Life Drawing” with a clothed model. Practice up on your skills while enjoying the camaraderie of other artists. This is a relaxed and fun session, so feel free to bring goodies to share. There is no instruction. Bring your own drawing materials. Fees pay the model. You may sign up and pay in advance online at cambridgecenterforthearts.org. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, Feb. 24: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Cambridge, 2101 Second Ave. SE. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Spirit River’s Matthew 25 Food Distribution

Saturday, Feb. 25: Spirit River’s Matthew 25 Food Distribution will be held at Isanti Middle School. Doors open at 9 a.m.; distribution starts at 9:30 a.m. Every person, no matter the age, receives two grocery bags of food.

Preschool Carnival at Building Blocks for Life

Saturday, Feb. 25: All are welcome to join for carnival games, face painting, minnow races, balloon animals, corn dogs and lots more. Tour the Building Blocks for Life Preschool and meet their teachers. Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 2-5. Located at Christ Lutheran Church, 1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. For more information call 763-689-2230.

Cambridge-Isanti Competitive Baseball

Sunday, Feb. 26: Registration for the 2017 season is now open for all ages. Tryouts will be held on Feb. 26 at the Cambridge Primary School. Registration closes on March 15. For details on how to register and for the tryout schedule, visit www.cibaseball.com.

Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series

Monday, Feb. 27: The Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series of Deliverance will meet from 7-8 p.m. every Monday at The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. A.C.T.S. is a self-help holistic educational approach to fighting addictions. All are welcome. For more information contact Eric Dewey at 763-744-7609.

Blood Pressure Readings

Tuesday, Fe. 28: Blood Pressure readings will be held at the SAC’s Enrichment Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Public is welcome. 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall, Cambridge.

Rumelva Lodge Sons of Norway

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Rumelva Lodge Sons of Norway invites the public to hear John Yilek present “Stories of Norway” at 7 p.m. at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge in the Isanti County Historical Society building. John Yilek’s presentation will include The Maid of Norway and the false Margrete, a legend of the Black Death, Ole Bull’s failed settlement at Oleana, and A Norwegian Jewish girl who escaped the Nazis in WWII.

Free Community Dinner

Wednesday, March 1: Free Community Dinner hosted by The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Questions or if you need a ride, call Pastor David L. Willis at 763-689-4471. Bread distribution is being suspended at this time.

In His Steps Ballet Fundraiser at Culver’s

Monday, March 6: In His Steps Ballet & Performing Arts Co. is hosting a “Culver’s Fundraising Night” at Culver’s in Cambridge from 4-8 p.m. Come and support the organization as they raise funds to help replenish their Studio Scholarship Fund. They use their scholarship fund to help families that might not otherwise be able to participate, may be able to pay some tuition but not all, class attire and-or shoes, to help pay for camps, classes or summer intensive programs that their students will be attending. Thank you in advance for your generosity and support.

Fundraiser for Braham Food Shelf

Thursday, March 9: March is Food Share month. As a fundraiser for the Braham Area Food Shelf, an Empty Bowls Fundraising event is planned from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. Students at the high school have made ceramic bowls which you may chose from for a donation to the food shelf. Hot soup and bread for dipping will be served in another bowl. Musical entertainment will be presented by students during this event. Come support the food shelf and enjoy the soup and entertainment.

Pruning Basics at Green Barn Garden Center

Saturday, March 11: Green Barn Garden Center presents, “Pruning Basics,” from 10-11:15 a.m. Late winter is a great time to prune many varieties of trees and shrubs. Learn how, when, and why to prune various trees, shrubs, evergreens and fruits during this free class. Call or email to reserve a seat. Space is limited. 763-444-5725 or email [email protected]