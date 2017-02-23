C-I wrestling falls short at section meet

< > Cambridge-Isanti Senior Jared Doty dominates his opponent at the Section 7AAA meet while looking for the pin.Photos by Mike Bleninger

The Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team came close, but were denied the Section 7AAA title.

On Feb. 17, the boys took part in the Section 7AAA meet at Forest Lake High School.

The team will get another shot at the state meet through the individual section tournament that will be held Feb. 24-25 at Blaine High School.

After a first-round bye, the boys squared off against Coon Rapids.

The Bluejackets jumped out in front early with four straight wins.

Coon Rapids attempted a comeback in the upper weight classes, but C-I had already locked up a win.

In what was nearly a Section 7AAA record, Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Tate Torgerson pinned David Wiser in just five seconds.

After the big quarterfinal win, the boys were tasked with taking on top-ranked Anoka.

Eighth-grader Jacob Mujwid and sophomore Jordan Driscoll helped the Bluejackets take an early lead.

Torgerson and sophomore Wyatt Kruse were the only other wrestlers to win their match for C-I.

First-seeded Anoka swept by the Bluejackets with a final score of 51-16.

Anoka then went on to beat St. Francis in the final match to take home the section title.