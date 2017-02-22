Townships – STANFORD TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS, AND BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Stanford Township, County of Isanti, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Stanford Town Hall, 5050 261st Avenue NW, Isanti, MN. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be held Tuesday March 21, 2017. The Election poll hours will be open from 10:00 am to 8:00 p.m. at which time the voters will elect the following Town Offices:

Supervisor – Three year term.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:05 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Board of Canvass will meet Thursday March 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm at the Stanford Town Hall to certify the official election results. If inclement weather postpones the Annual Election and the Annual Meeting the alternative date for the Board of Canvass will be held Thursday March 23, 2017 at 5:00 pm.

Barbara A. Vogtlin

Stanford Township Clerk.

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 22, March 1, 8, 2017

655422