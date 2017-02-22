Townships – CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Cambridge Township, County of Isanti, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Cambridge Township Hall (located on the Isanti County Fairgrounds). In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March 2lst. If inclement weather also postpones the election and meeting on the third Tuesday, the Board must set a date within 30 days following the third Tuesday in March.

The Election Poll hours will be open from 10:00a.m. to 8:00p.m., at which time the voters will elect: one Supervisor for a three year term and one Treasurer for a two year term.

Absentee ballots are available at the Isanti County Auditors Office.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8: 05p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

On the agenda: The electors to vote on the approval of a Resolution authorizing the Town Board to initiate the procedure for the partial vacation of a town road (That portion west of the gate on 341st Ave NE off of Hasting St).

The Board of Canvass will meet following the close of the Annual Meeting to certify the official election results.

DARRELL VOSIKA

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP CLERK

