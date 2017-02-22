Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF ISANTI

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Other Civil Quiet Title

Court File No.: 30-CV-17-101

Glenn E. Johnson, Annabelle B. Johnson, Wesley D. Scherping,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Frank O. Mattson, Alice A. Mattson, Marvin Mattson, Marleen Ziglman, Marilyn Dorman, the unknown heirs of Frank O. Mattson and Alice Mattson, Wendy Wright f/k/a Wendy Stene, Harvey Wright, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein.

Defendants,

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Lindberg Law Office, P.A., 100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2, Cambridge, MN 55008.

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Isanti County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

PARCEL NO. 1:

The East Half of the Northeast Quarter (E1/2 of NE1/4) of Section (10), Township (35), Range (22), excepting therefrom the following described parcels of land:

(1) Commencing at the Northwest corner of the NE1/4 of the NE1/4 of said Section 10, thence East on the North line of said Section 10, a distance of 352 feet, thence southeasterly along the center line of State Road No. 2 and forming an angle of 146 degrees, 30 minutes a distance of 400 feet, thence southerly forming an angle of 113 degrees, 56 minutes a distance of 387 feet, thence Southwesterly along the center line of a public highway and forming an angle of 153 degrees, 6 minutes a distance of 840 feet, thence West along the one-sixteenth line a distance of 217 feet to the SW corner of said NE1/4 of the NE1/4, thence North along the 1/16th line to point of commencement.

(2) Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Section 10, thence West along the section line a distance of 338.5 feet, thence South 34 degrees, 30 minutes West a distance of 56.7 feet to point of commencement of the following description: Commencing at the above described point, thence North 87 degrees, 45 minutes West a distance of 100 feet, thence South 30 minutes West a distance of 200 feet, thence South 77 degrees East a distance of 101.8 feet, thence due North 219.5 feet to the point of commencement.

(3) Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Section 10, thence West along the section line a distance of 338.5 feet, thence South 34 degrees, 30 minutes West a distance of 56.7 feet, thence due South 219.5 feet, thence South 77 degrees East a distance of 48.7 feet, thence North 50 degrees, 10 minutes East a distance of 421.4 feet to point of commencement.

(4) That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 35, Range 22, Isanti County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the southwest corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence North 00 degrees 14 minutes 55 seconds West, assumed bearing, along the west line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, a distance of 1106.22 feet; thence North 45 degrees 45 minutes 05 seconds East, a distance of 69.03 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence South 08 degrees 14 minutes 55 seconds East, a distance of 321.00 feet; thence South 61 degrees 22 minutes 04 seconds West, a distance of 113.76 feet; thence North 38 degrees 49 minutes 29 seconds West, a distance of 288.10 feet, more or less, to the centerline of Isanti County State Aid Highway No. 21; thence northeasterly along said centerline 265 feet, more or less, to its intersection with a line bearing North 49 degrees 28 minutes 01 seconds West from said point of beginning; thence South 49 degrees 28 minutes 01 seconds East, a distance of 80.20 feet, more or less, to said point of beginning and there terminating.

Subject to easements, restrictions, or reservations of record, if any.

(5) That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 of NE1/4), Section Ten (10), Township 35, Range 22, lying North of State Trunk Highway No. 95 as presently located and laid out in accordance with the last proceeding of condemnation for highway purposes affecting this property of record.

PARCEL NO. 2:

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Eleven (11), Township Thirty-five (35), Range Twenty-two (22), Isanti County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 of NW 1/4); thence Southerly on an assumed bearing of South 0 degrees 27 minutes 50 seconds West, along the east line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 372.40 feet; thence North 81 degrees 09 minutes 09 seconds West a distance of 375.20 feet to a point hereinafter referred to as Point A; thence continuing North 81 degrees 09 minutes 09 seconds West a distance of 167.55 feet to a point hereinafter referred to as Point B; thence continuing North 81 degrees 09 minutes 09 seconds West a distance of 43.39 feet; thence North 66 degrees 16 minutes 37 seconds West a distance of 193.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence South 23 degrees 43 minutes 23 seconds West a distance of 198.00 feet; thence South 68 degrees 57 minutes 11 seconds East a distance of 239.62 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line bearing South 22 degrees 26 minutes 37 seconds West from said point B; thence South 22 degrees 26 minutes, 37 seconds West a distance of 66.00 feet, more or less, to a point 264.00 feet from said Point B as measured along said line bearing South 22 degrees 26 minutes 37 seconds West from said Point B; thence South 81 degrees 09 minutes 09 seconds East a distance of 167.55 feet, more or less to the intersection with a line bearing South 22 degrees 26 minutes 37 seconds West from said Point A; thence South 23 degrees 57 minutes 30 seconds West a distance of 843.41 feet, more or less, to the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Westerly along said South line to the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Northerly along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter to the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter; thence Easterly along the North line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 119.34 feet, more or less, to the point of intersection with a line bearing North 66 degrees 16 minutes 37 seconds West from said point of beginning; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 508.53 feet, more or less, to said point of beginning. EXCEPTING THEREFROM, HOWEVER, all that part thereof lying and being Northerly of the centerline of State Highway No. 95, as now located.

Subject to State Highway No. 95 as now located, also subject to County Road No. 48 as traveled along the North Line thereof, also subject to any easements, restrictions and reservations of record, if any.

Dated: September 22, 2016

LINDBERG LAW OFFICE, P.A.

BY:/s/ Grant W. Lindberg Grant W. Lindberg, #347644

100 Buchanan St. N., Suite 2

Cambridge, MN 55008

(763) 689-9596

Attorney for Plaintiffs

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 22, March 1, 8, 2017

655632