Richard A. Deering

Richard Adam Deering, age 82, of Cambridge, formerly of Columbia Heights died on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at VA Medical Center in Minneapolis following a yearlong battle with cancer.

He was born December 24, 1934 in Little Falls, MN to John and Pauline (Olek) Deering.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino and attending the Deering family reunions.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and six brothers. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Bonnie, one brother Joseph (Marilyn) Deering of North Carolina, two sisters Margaret Snipstad and Anna Mae Hatch both of Minneapolis, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.