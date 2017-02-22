Notice of Public Hearings – ISANTI COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Isanti County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 – 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:

1. The request of Jeff Manke, 5775 331st Avenue NW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to present a preliminary plat of Manke Addition. Legal description is Pt Govt Lot 1 of Section 35, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.

2. The request of Beverly A Cox VanRuden and Brennan James Cox, 27868 Polk St NE, Isanti, MN 55040 For a Conditional Use permit for a Rural Tourism request to hold a variety of events in the outbuilding on the property. Legal description is pt of the S/E 1/4 of the S/E 1/4 of Section 31, Township 35, Range 23 of Isanti Township.

3. Review a proposed expansion of an essential service for an extension of a natural gas transmission pipeline system by Northern Natural Gas Company (Northern). This transmission line will start in Section 19, Township 36, Range 23 of Cambridge Township and end in Section 22, Township 36, Range 24 of Springvale Township.

4. Review Objective No. 11 of the Isanti County Comprehensive Plan.

Trina Bergloff

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 22, 2017

655356