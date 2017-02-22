County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF

THE ISANTI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Government Center Boardroom

A detail of the entire minutes are available for public inspection in the Isanti County Administrators Office or by visiting our website at www.co.isanti.mn.us.

Members Present: Chairperson Turnquist; Commissioners Anderson, Oslund, Warring

Members Absent: Commissioner Morris

Others Present: J Edblad, C Struss, B Wendorf, P Messer, L Lovering, (Reporter: Blenenger)

O0o Chairperson Turnquist convened the meeting and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o Public Comment Session. No public comment was made.

17/02-01 Oslund/Warring to approve the agenda. Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-02 Anderson/Oslund to approve the minutes of the 1-18-2017 County Board meeting. Carried. Ab

sent for vote: Morris.

17/02-03 Anderson/Warring to approve the request from the Blue Lake Improvement District to approve a

proportional payment in the amount of $3,400.00 (on file). Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-04 Oslund/Warring to approve the request of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Triple Gobble

Chapter, for an Application for Exempt Permit to conduct a raffle (on file). Carried. Absent for vote:

Morris.

17/02-05 Anderson/Oslund to set the 2017 Isanti County Economic Development Authority meeting dates

(on file). Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-06 Warring/Oslund to set the County Board of Appeal and Equalization for 6-14-2017, 6:00 p.m., in

the County Boardroom. Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-07 Warring/Anderson to set a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. in the

County Boardroom at the Isanti County Government Center for the purpose of conducting a public

hearing on (a) the intention to issue general obligation capital improvement plan bonds (the

Bonds) in an amount not to exceed $1,400,000 and (b) the proposal to adopt a capital

improvement plan (the CIP) therefor (on file). Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

O0o Commissioners provided various committee reports.

17/02-08 Warring/Oslund to approve the following Commissioner warrants:

Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-09 Warring/Anderson to appoint A Hay to the 2017 Board of Adjustment. Carried. Absent for vote:

Morris.

17/02-10 Oslund/Warring to approve regular status for J Whitlock, Assistant County Attorney, effective 2-1-

2017. Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-11 Anderson/Oslund to adopt the Purchasing Card and Fuel Card Policy (on file) as presented by the

County Auditor-Treasurer. Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-12 Warring/Oslund to approve a 2017 budget amendment request for the Highway Department in the

amount of $552,083.00. Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-13 Oslund/Anderson to approve a bid and enter into a contract with Jimmys Johnnys for portable

restroom rental and service (on file). Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-14 Oslund/Warring to approve the request to purchase a 2015 Dump Bed Pickup Truck (on file).

Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

O0o Barry Wendorf, Parks Director, updated the Board members on the Isanti County Parks 2017 Bikeway & Trails Master Plan (on file).

17/02-15 Warring/Oslund to ratify the hire of R Kelash, Office Support Specialist, effective 2-9-2017.

Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-16 Anderson/Warring to approve the contract with Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc., for Mental

Health Professional Services for the Out of Home Placement Committee. Carried. Absent for vote:

Morris.

17/02-17 Anderson/Oslund to approve the contract with Next Chapter Technology Services, Inc., for an

electronic document management system for the social service units. Carried. Absent for vote:

Morris.

17/02-18 Warring/Anderson to ratify the hire of J Elder, part-time Sheriff Deputy, effective 2-6-2017. Carried.

Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-19 Anderson/Oslund to approve amending the Isanti County and DNR Boat Grant Agreement to

extend the expiration date to 3-1-2017. Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-20 Oslund/Warring to approve amending the quote for the Dodge Charger to add $258.00 to include

All Wheel Drive for a grand total of $24,748.71. Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

17/02-21 Oslund/Warring, to adjourn (9:40 a.m.). Carried. Absent for vote: Morris.

Melissa Caza, Deputy County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

