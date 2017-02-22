C-I Gymnastics heads back to State

< > The Cambridge-Isanti High School Gymnastics team is making their eighth consecutive State Tournament appearance after earning their eighth consecutive Section 7AA title this past weekend. Photo by Laurie Solle

The Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics team will be heading to the state tournament. On Feb. 18, the girls won their eighth consecutive Section 7AA title at the section meet in Forest Lake.

This win marks the 27th time that Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics has taken home the section title; a state record for Class AA.

The girls had enjoyed winning meets by large margins throughout the season, but that was certainly not the case this time around.

The girls trailed after every rotation leading up their final event, the vault. Despite a few rough landings, the team found a way to make the most out of their final rotation.

When the meet came to an end; however, the girls were able to salvage enough points to take the lead. Cambridge-Isanti’s final team score was 143.7, edging out Anoka who followed with a team score of 143.4.

Head Coach Wendy Rooney was proud of her girls, and has her eye on ways to improve for the state meet.

“I feel floor was the event where every girl did their best job, though. For the whole meet we missed four of our 20 routines,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll eliminate those mistakes at State.”

The team had three girls qualify for the state meet as individuals as well. Junior Madi Douglas qualified for vault; sophomore Char Morke qualified for the bars, floor, and all-around; and sophomore MollyAnn Harvey qualified for the beam and all-around.

Rooney mentioned that for Douglas, the trip to state is well deserved, and it is a testament to her ability that she was able to come back and qualify.

“Everyone was ecstatic when Madi qualified for vault,” she added. “She has only been vaulting again for a few weeks. For her to gain the consistency and air awareness needed to land a beautiful pike tuck like she did is pretty amazing in that short amount of time.”

Morke and Harvey have been the team’s top scorers all season long, so it was not a surprise when they qualified for the all-around.

The team will compete at the state meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. The individual meet featuring Douglas, Harvey, and Morke will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25. The individual meet will also be held at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.