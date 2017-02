< >

April Addison and Sara Crist test the oobleck made by a group of their peers. Oobleck, which can be made with corn starch and water, and which takes its name from the Dr. Seuss book “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” is a non-Newtonian fluid, which means that although it acts like a liquid when being poured, it acts like a solid when acted upon by force.