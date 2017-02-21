C-I students find success at welding competition

Cambridge-Isanti High school welders had another outstanding year competing in the Ridgewater College Skills Fest competition. The 2017 welding students include

(in back) Tyler Siedlecki, Tayven Berwald, Zack Kruse, Richard Durant, Dominic Loneman, Jacob Kilpatrick and instructor Greg Doom.

In front are Tyler Blakey, Dylan White and Hunter Rudolph.

The contest tested students on their welding skills, blueprint reading, and welding theory knowledge.

Seniors Jacob Kilpatrick and Tyler Blakey received the top awards with first-place finishes in Tig and Mig welding processes. Seniors Dominic Loneman, Zack Kruse and Richard Durant also showed very well with second- and third-places in the welding events of Arc, Tig and Gas welding.

The results for Cambridge-Isanti students are as follows:

• Tig welding

First-place:

Jacob Kilpatrick.

Second-place:

Dominic Loneman.

• Mig welding

First-place:

Tyler Blakey.

• Gas Welding

Second-place:

Zack Kruse.

• Arc welding

Third-place:

Richard Durant.