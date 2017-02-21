C-I students find success at welding competition

Cambridge-Isanti High school welders had another outstanding year competing in the Ridgewater College Skills Fest competition.
The contest tested students on their welding skills, blueprint reading, and welding theory knowledge.
Seniors Jacob Kilpatrick and Tyler Blakey received the top awards with first-place finishes in Tig and Mig welding processes. Seniors Dominic Loneman, Zack Kruse and Richard Durant also showed very well with second- and third-places in the welding events of Arc, Tig and Gas welding.
The results for Cambridge-Isanti students are as follows:
• Tig welding
First-place:
Jacob Kilpatrick.
Second-place:
Dominic Loneman.
• Mig welding
First-place:
Tyler Blakey.
• Gas Welding
Second-place:
Zack Kruse.
• Arc welding
Third-place:
Richard Durant.