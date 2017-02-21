The Mission Society of St. John is hosting its 20th annual Pork Chop Dinner-Silent Auction on Saturday, Feb. 25, at

St. John Lutheran Church -Weber, North Branch.

Dinner will be served from 5 - 7 p.m. and includes pork chops, mashed potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, pickles, buns, coffee and milk and pie.

Bidding closes at 6:45 p.m. with a door prize drawing. Need not be present to win.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $6 for ages 6 -12 and 5 and under are free. All proceeds benefit the upcoming Mission trip to Laredo, Texas.

St. John Lutheran Church is located six miles east of Isanti on County Road 5, then 1-1/2 miles south on County Road 12. For donations or other information, call the church at 763-444-5988.