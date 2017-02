Pictured is Gail Mattson, men’s department manager, with The Leader’s 11th consecutive annual award.

The Leader has been awarded the Diamond Award from Minneapolis-based company, Savvi Formalwear.

The Diamond Award is presented to a very select group of authorized Savvi Formalwear dealers who demonstrate great sales achievement and outstanding service to customers.

The Leader serves the Cambridge community with a complete formalwear department, serving both wedding and prom couples. The Leader is located at 133 Main St. S., and can be reached at 763-689-1025.