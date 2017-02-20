Tax assessment on alcohol

Dear Editor:

In the past year there have been 95 deaths related to drunk driving in Minnesota. They are responsible for one third of the deaths due to traffic accidents. Many of these drivers have no insurance, no driver’s licenses and no recourse for the victims of these events.

A recent incident involving a family and a drunk driver has caused me to reflect on a way to assist the survivors and family members of the traumatic events in which the survivors have to deal with the fall-out of these situations.

My proposal is to add a 10 cents on the dollar tax on alcoholic beverages to be set aside in a victim’s fund to offset the cost of the traumatic events. This can be tapped into for expenses incurred by these incidents. It is my understanding that the alcohol tax has not been increased since 1987. I feel that this a common sense way to address this issue.

Richard Baxter

Cambridge