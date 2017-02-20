Show appreciation to those who support and protect us

Dear Editor:

I love Cambridge. Having grown up here, I’ve seen many changes. The growth especially. Cambridge has much to offer.

A lot of hard work and planning has gone into what Cambridge is today.

Our police and fire department deserve a big thank you for their protection and commitment to our community. Our public works does a great job, too. We are thankful for good drinking water.

Thank you to the city of Cambridge and to our City Administrator Lynda Woulfe for what you have accomplished in the past and for what will be done in the future.

It seems to be our human nature to criticize more than we pay compliments.

It is important for all of us to do our part and show our support. Be thankful. Shop local. Be happy.

Evie and Neil Danielson

Cambridge