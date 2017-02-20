Marlyn Boster

Marlyn Dean Boster, age 86, of Cambridge, passed away, Thursday, February 16, 2017 at GracePointe Crossing Gables East in Cambridge.

Marlyn was born to Lyle and Nora (Doherty) Boster in Kimball Township, Jackson County, Minnesota on April 12, 1930. Their family eventually moved to a farm near Mora. Marlyn graduated in 1949 from Mora High School. Drafted into the US Army, he served on the battlefield in Korea. He was one of the founders of the Army Reserve unit in Cambridge and served there for 22 years.

On return from Korea Marlyn worked with his father on the family farm in Mora, then attended Minneapolis Business College and worked at Peoples State Bank in Cambridge. He later worked for Peterson Mills/Doughboy in North Branch and Dalbo. In 1960 he moved his young family to his own farm west of Cambridge. During those farming years he also worked at Fingerhut, as an electrician and as a carpenter building pole buildings. He moved to GracePointe Crossing in July of 2016.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Nora; an infant son, Barry; an infant brother and brother, LeRoy.

He is survived by children, Kory (Cindy), Gregg (Jane), April (Peter) Nolen, Jeff (Heidi), Melita (Rafael) Rola and Todd; siblings, Del, Lyla (Mel) Perrson, Roger (Toni), Gary and Jim (Shirley); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

No more cows to milk, no more pens to clean, nor frozen pipes to thaw. His empty coffee cup is on the counter, his skidsteer parked in the shed. He is now off to his better life ahead. There will never be another Marlyn.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, February 24th at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church and also from 5:30 –7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 23rd at Strike Funeral Home – Cambridge Chapel. Interment Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 290 of Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Family Pathways Aging Services of Cambridge or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at StrikeFuneral.com.

