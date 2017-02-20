James “Jim” A. Magdanz

James A. Magdanz, age 75, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Mpls. and Cambridge, MN, passed away February 2017 after a long illness.

Born in Hutchinson, MN, and graduated from Mpls. South High in 1960. Jim proudly served as a Minneapolis Police Officer for over 27 years.

Preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, sister-in-law, Barbara Harding Cowan and brother-in-law, Charles T. Harding.

Survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Magdanz of Tucson; daughter Michelle Magdanz of Tucson; son Charles (Janet) Magdanz of Cambridge; grandchildren Zachary, Emelie, Stacie, Scott, Kristene and Brandon; siblings, Eric (Lyn), Kathryn (James), Virginia (Jerry); sister-in-law Patricia Hardings, brother-in-law Raymond Cowan; several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and fellow officers; and beloved dog, Rosie.

Jim was always committed to family, friends, fellow officers, and community service. His story-telling, humor, and love are deeply missed.

Memorial celebration of Jim’s life is Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Common Ground United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress St. N, Cambridge, MN at 2 p.m. officiated by retired Pastor Donavon Eslinger. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minneapolis Police Honor Guard, or the American Diabetes Association. Cremation services by Adair Funeral Home, Tucson. Private interment.