Create special moments with new toolkits at Cambridge Library

Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library, is excited to introduce Reminiscence Toolkits to its collection for people looking to create special moments with loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. The Reminiscence Kits focus on sewing and knitting, fishing and hunting and other themes to help people unlock fond memories and engage the brain.

The kits are tote boxes filled with themed items people can touch, taste, see, smell and hear — senses that may help generate stories, unlock fond memories and engage the brain. Make the experience your own. Six kits are available with themes including knitting and sewing, fishing, hunting, cooking, gardening, and outdoors and handyman tools.

The Reminiscence Toolkits can be checked out for three weeks and must be returned during open hours to any East Central Regional Library branch. They can be renewed twice, as long as no one else has requested the kit.

In 2016, Cambridge Public Library received a grant from the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s group to purchase resources on Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, caregiving and brain health. The goal: to increase awareness and provide support information for a dementia-friendly community.

The six new Reminiscence Kits will complement the resources previously purchased with the grant funds (books, audiobooks, DVDs and Brain Fitness Kits), already well-used in this dementia-friendly community. The kits were developed by Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness, a not-for-profit organization out of Effingham, Illinois.

For more information about this new opportunity, drop by the library at 244 S. Birch St. in downtown Cambridge or ask for the Cambridge branch when calling 763-689-7390.