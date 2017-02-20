Bradley S. Bastian

Bradley Bastian, age 60, of Isanti, died at his home on February 12, 2017.

Bradley Stephen Bastian was born February 6, 1957 in Cambridge to Eldred and Gloria (Koosman) Bastian. He was raised in the area and graduated from Cambridge High School, Class of 1976.

On August 17, 1985 he married Wendy Waldren. They made their home in rural Isanti and they have lived in the same home ever since. Bradley was employed at Hoffman Engineering for 29 years. He loved his grandchildren and all of the family activities.

He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and in the earlier years playing softball in several leagues.

Bradley is survived by his wife, Wendy; three children, Nicki (James) Mann, Tyler Bastian (Jenni Strike), Stevi Bastian (Chris Nordstrom); six grandchildren, Connor, Rylee, Piper, McCoy, Maxx and Payton; two siblings, Stewart (Janelle) Bastian, Julie Bastian; mother-in-law, Joan Waldren; and by many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25th at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel. A time for visiting will be held one hour before the service. Online Condolences can be made at StrikeFuneral.com.