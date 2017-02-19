Scholardazzle fundraising event breaks another record in profits

The annual Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus Foundation Scholardazzle fundraising event in January was the most successful yet, raising the most scholarship money in this event’s history. Guests seated at the Carlson Auction table at the Cambridge Campus Center Foundation Scholardazzle. Pictured in the center is auctioneer John Carlson.

More than 225 guests attended the event at Spirit River Community Center. Their contributions broke the record by more than $13,000, with more than $75,000 being raised to support Cambridge Campus students. This amount raised will fund roughly 45-60 scholarships.

The event included a social hour, dinner by LeFebvre’s Catering, student speakers, live student music group, Faculty Jazz Ensemble, silent-live auction, cake auction, games and prizes.

“We owe high gratitude to all of the supporters of Scholardazzle and the Cambridge Campus Foundation,” said Lea Jacquemart, Development Director of the Anoka-Ramsey Cambridge Foundation. “They are true visionaries for our students, workforce and community. Through their donations to the event alone, we were able to increase the funds for student scholarships from last year. It truly takes a village to support our students—and the Cambridge community has demonstrated yet again they are that village.”

Event Sponsors

The Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus Foundation would like to thank all of those who supported the event, including event sponsors:

• Sapphire Sponsors ($5,000): Juanita Peterson and Presbyterian Homes.

• Diamond Sponsors ($2,500): Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Professional & Workforce Training, Doherty Staffing and Ray and MarieAnn Magnuson.

• Emerald Sponsors ($1,000): Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Family Dental, Cambridge Medical Center, Century 21 – Moline, Chilson’s Jewelers, First State Tire & R-T.E.A. Manufacturing, Evert and Carol Klingberg, Knight Inspection Service, Peoples Bank of Commerce, John and Bonnie Schlagel and Schlagel Inc.

• Ruby Sponsors ($500): 7 Corner’s Printing, Affinity Plus Credit Union, Roger and Jean Anderson, Aurelius Manufacturing, BJ Baas Construction, Cambridge Dental Center, Cambridge faculty-staff, Cambridge-Isanti Hockey, Cambridge MC Nursing Leaders, Chuck Swenson Insurance, Community Pride Bank, Concordia College, Connexus Energy, Steve and Mandy Crittenden, Kent and Lynne Hanson, Don Lewis, Grandy Lions, Susan and Verne McPherson, Members CCU, Metro Sales, Parker, Satrom & Schmitz Law, Paul and Gretchen Sanders, Scout and Morgan Books, Steve and Leila Shurts, Steve’s Tire Inc., Todd and Kathie Tetzlaff, Dr. Steven Thompson, US Distilled Products and Mark and Cathy.

• Additional Sponsors: American Inn of North Branch, Anoka-Ramsey Community College staff-faculty, Braham Monument, Cambridge Eye Associates, Cambridge State Bank, Carlyle Davidson, Graco, Joslin-Moore Law, Lano Equipment, LeaderOne Financial, MN Equipment, Ardis Niemann Noonan, State Farm, Will Steager, Strike Funeral Home, Sunshine Printing, Tessneer Law and Mark Widdell.

The foundation also sends a special thank you to the students who helped make the fundraiser possible including: Sam Pioske (student speaker); Matthew Moros, Chase Griffin, Carolyn Helland and Jennifer Cralley (art ties); and Lily Truebenbach, Chloe Truebenbach, Audrey Butarian-Larson and Franny Butarian-Larson (live music group, “She’s My Sister”).

Scholarships change the lives of many deserving students. For more information about scholarships and scholarship events at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, visit AnokaRamsey.edu/about-us/foundations-alumni/