Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Along with Valentine’s Day, February is American Heart Month. The first American Heart Month was proclaimed in February 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. At that time, more than half the deaths in the U.S. were caused by cardiovascular disease. Today cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, is the leading cause of death in the world–more than 17.3 million deaths per year.

American Hearth Month is a great time to remind us to focus on our hearts and build a culture of health where making the healthy choice is the easy choice. Why? Because life is why. About half of the U. S. population has at least one risk factor for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, obesity, unhealthy diet or physical inactivity. A visit to your physician should be able to help you determine your cardiovascular health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are numerous steps which can be taken to reduce the risk of heart disease. They include: Don’t smoke or use tobacco; exercise 30 minutes a day; maintain a healthy weight; eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; get enough sleep; manage stress; and get regular health screenings.

The American Hart Association wants to help everyone live longer, healthier lives so they can enjoy all of life’s precious moments. And that starts with taking care of your health. So, not only during National Heart Month, but all year long, try to make healthy choices and take good care of your heart.

Weekly Activities

Thursday, Feb. 16:

Swedish Meatballs

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking Wellness.

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Friday, Feb. 17:

• Friday Breakfast is open from 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.

• Friendship Cafe lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Footcare – call Linda for an appointment, 612-202-1589.

Monday, Feb. 20:

Chicken Pot Pie

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 21:

Swiss Steak

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Feb. 22:

Wild Rice Hot Dish

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

Thursday, Feb. 23:

Beef Stroganoff

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events

• Our Norway trip (Aug. 17-29) is reaching capacity with only one seat remaining. This 13-day trip is the perfect combination of spectacular Norwegian scenery local delicacies, incredible venues and centrally located upscale hotels. Memories will last a lifetime as we explore the best parts of Oslo, Bergen and the Fjords of Norway. If you are interested in a brochure with daily itinerary, a registration form or a general informational letter, call the center at 763-689-6555 and ask for Jeannie or Audrey. If you have questions regarding the trip itself, call Sandie at 763-706-7562.

• Also offered is a 10-day motor coach trip, July 13-22, to the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Savor every minute as we “ride the rails” on five separate and very historic trains. Highlights include Garden of the Gods, Pike’s Peak and a wonderful tour of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Also including is the Royal Gorge, Monument Valley, Durango, the Silver Dollar Highway and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Our train rides are all day trips with the majority of the time being motor coach travel. Make the beautiful Colorado Rockies a part of your summer fun and adventure. You can pick up a brochure and registration form at SAC’s, or they are happy to mail these documents to you. Again, you can call me at 763-706-7562 with any questions. Reservations are due by April 1.

• Wednesday, March 15: DayTrippers production in Bloomington, “Wife Begins at Forty.” Leave at 10:45 a.m. from the Center and return by 5 p.m. Price is $50 which includes meal, transportation and ticket. Look on our webpage sacsmn.org for more information. We only have one spaces available so call soon.