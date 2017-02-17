Therapy Associates in Isanti celebrates 10 years in business

Nature walks, therapy on a scooter, cooking in the kitchen and studying a recipe and then shopping for the ingredients, are just a few of the interactive tools used by therapists at Therapy Associates. Therapy Associates is located at 904 Sixth Ave. Court NE, Isanti.

Therapy Associates, located in Isanti, is celebrating 10 years in business. In October 2013, the practice opened in its current building at 904 Sixth Ave. Court NE (behind the Arts and Science Academy).

When Therapy Associates first opened, it had four employees. Currently they have 11 employees, including four full-time speech pathologists, four occupational therapists and two mental health specialists who are all licensed and trained and receive continuing education, and an office manager.

“There is such a need in this area, and as our community continues to grow, our practice continues to grow in all our service areas,” said owner Lonnie Kirkendall. “We stay up-to-date on the latest therapy trends, and we are always looking at new and different treatment options. We started out on a smaller scale, but have continued to grow.”

Kirkendall owns Therapy Associates with Naomi Plemon, who have a combined 35 years of experience. Prior to opening Therapy Associates, they worked in public schools. Therapy Associates currently has 170 clients, who range in age from 17 months to 21. Most clients attend sessions twice a week, ranging from 45 to 60 minutes. Lonnie Kirkendall and Naomi Plemon are the owners of Therapy Associates in Isanti.

Speech therapy services include articulation, voice, receptive and expressive language, pragmatic language, stuttering and apraxia.

Occupational therapy services include gross motor, self-help skills, feeding, sensory processing, visual perceptual skills and fine motor.

Mental health services include depression, anxiety and panic disorders, behavior disorders, trauma, grief and loss, parenting skills and support, mood disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, attachment, autism spectrum disorders and family therapy.

“We would like to thank the community for all their support over these past 10 years, and for all the referrals we have received,” Plemon said. “We also have a very good working relationship with all the professionals in the community, and we are grateful to them for embracing us.”

Kirkendall and Plemon are thankful for the flexibility the private practice allows them. A children’s therapy area at Therapy Associates.

“We have the freedom and flexibility to tailor individual plans to meet our clients’ needs,” Plemon said.

Therapy Associates’ 4,600-square-foot building includes nine treatment rooms; a large gymnasium; daily living skills room that includes a washer and dryer; and a feeding therapy room that includes a refrigerator and microwave.

“All of our therapists have a good working relationship with our patients and their parents,” Plemon said. “We really feel this relationship is the cornerstone to success.”

Therapy Associates believes in a team approach to working with their clients and appreciates hearing any feedback or concerns from parents.

“We love working with families and have more of a connection with the families in this setting,” Plemon said. “We love seeing a child’s progress and being a part of those celebrations. We enjoy being a part of their story.”

Kirkendall said all the therapists pride themselves on finding ways to connect with their patients. Therapy Associates offers a feeding therapy room that includes a refrigerator and microwave.

“I love the unique setting we have here to service the children,” Kirkendall said. “The setting here allows the children to embrace their interests and provide therapy in a unique manner.”

Therapy Associates accepts all major health insurances and Minnesota health care programs. For more information, call 763-444-8700 or visit therapyassoc.com.